Made In America Day 2 ft. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Jay Rock & More [WATCH]

Bryson Tiller In Concert - Louisville, KY

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

If you didn’t make it out to Philly this weekend for the Made In America Festival, you don’t have to miss out. Day 2 of the Jay-Z curated affair will feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Jay Rock, Sheck Wes, Diplo and more, and is streaming online.

It should go without saying that the stream is exclusively via TIDAL.

However, the  livestream is available to members and non-members, too.

Check out the streams below.

Rock and Liberty Stages:

Freedom Stage:

TIDAL Stage:

Made In America Day 2 ft. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Jay Rock & More [WATCH] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
