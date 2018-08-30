CLOSE
Trump Creates Secret Committee To Combat Marijuana

President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania

The Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.

Over the course of the past few years, eight states have legalized recreational marijuana while thirty others have legalized it for medicinal use. Unfortunately, it looks like the U.S. government is trying to change that as a new report indicates the Trump Administration has secretly formed a committee to combat the positive narrative surrounding marijuana.

According to Buzzfeed, the Trump administration has recruited fourteen federal agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration to give “data demonstrating the most significant negative trends” about marijuana use and the “threats” it could have on America.

