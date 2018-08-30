Via | HipHopDX

ORANGE COUNTY, FL – Several students at the University of Central Florida are calling for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s upcoming concert to be cancelled.

According to WFTV 9, student Noemi Teutsch is infuriated by the school’s decision to rent their venue to an outside promotor who booked the polarizing rapper for a performance on September 22.

Teutsch says several of her fellow students are “outraged” that he would even be allowed to set foot on their campus. Subsequently, she’s started a petition asking UCF to cancel the show.

READ MORE

“Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut Down was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: