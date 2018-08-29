How Special K Almost Got In Trouble With His Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

08.29.18
Special K had to talk with everyone because he almost got in trouble with his wife the other day. She showed him a picture of a woman on her phone and then another with a bikini on. Special K’s wife then asked was she smashable. He was nervous at first and then answered “yes” she’s smashable.

