Joe Budden is done with the rap game (as far as being a “rapper” he says he’s retired), but is now flourishing as a podcast and talk show host. Speaking of the latter, the New Jersey native has announced that Remy Ma and Scottie Beam will be his co-hosts on State of the Culture on Revolt.

The show, which is being executive produced and hosted by Budden, is set to premiere on digital platforms every Monday starting September 10 at 5 pm ET. The show will then hit your television on REVOLT on Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

Along for the ride will be Remy Ma and radio/TV personality Scottie Beam to speak on “culturally relevant” topics. The first season will run for 10 weeks focusing on any and all topics, from a Hip-Hop perspective.

“We’ve all worked extremely hard to get to this point and feel really good about what we’ve built,” said Joe Budden via a press release. “Shooting in my hometown Jersey City helps to cement this as one of my proudest moments.”

You should know Remy Ma, respected MC and reality TV star, while Scottie Beam got her start as part of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning before moving on to brand partnerships and currently co-hosting the Black Girl Podcast.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning in via the comments.

—

Photos: Courtesy of Revolt

Joe Budden Adds Remy Ma, Scottie Beam to State of the Culture was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: