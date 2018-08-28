Cablinasian Coon: Tiger Woods Tap Dances & Grins For President Donald Trump

Tiger Woods was just getting back to top golfing form and becoming a fan favorite once again after burning his whole career and marriage down to the ground by juggling too many women. Now, the beleaguered golfer has once again hopped to the front of the struggle bus after defending the Comrade-In-Chief President Donald Trump and their friendship.

Over the weekend at the final round of The Northern Trust tournament, a reporter asked Woods, for whatever reason, about his connection to the president and Trump’s policies against immigrants and other people of color. Like a true push-broom shoe-shine, Woods gleefully donned his white gloves and showed off those pearly whites for Cheeto Jesus.

ESPN reports:

When pressed about some people being threatened by Trump “and his policy,” as well as Woods’ seemingly friendly relationship with the president, Woods said:

“Well, he’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Trump couldn’t wait to pat his good boy on the head and went directly to Twitter with praise for Woods.

“The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again,” Trump tweeted.

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Safe to say that whatever invites to the function you all had set up for Tiger Woods need to be revoked immediately.

