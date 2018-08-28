CLOSE
Iggy Azalea Swears NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is Not Blowing Her Back Out

Seems like when someone is randomly standing next to the rapper, they're datinfg.

Celebrities Visit Build - August 21, 2018

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Iggy Azalea is quelling rumors that another NBA star is smashing her surgically enhanced cakes. This time the baller in question is Jimmy Butler

Reports TMZ:

After Iggy Azalea was spotted with NBA star Jimmy Butler in Malibu over the weekend, some speculated the two were an item.

But, Iggy says that ain’t it — the two just happened to be “standing next to” each other in a restaurant parking lot.

“Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on a date with,” Iggy said.

Iggy insist the two were simply having “normal in passing conversation” — not finishing up a date, as the photo agency who shot the pics suggested.

So what’s she’s saying is they’re not dating, yet?

In semi-related news, Dwyane Wade offered Jimmy Buckets the fade while DeAndre Hopkins was also wrongly-linked (or maybe not) to Iggy.

You care.

Photo: Getty

Iggy Azalea Swears NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is Not Blowing Her Back Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

