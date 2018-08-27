CLOSE
ESPN & Jemele Hill Agree To Part Ways

ABC's 'The View' - Season 21

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

 

After a year of what you could consider a tumultuous relationship, Jemele Hill and ESPN have mutually agreed to part ways. Veteran sports media journalist James Miller broke this story over the weekend via Twitter:

 

Hill left the 6PM Sportscenter earlier this year after drawing criticism for her tweets on Donald Trump. For the full story, click here.

