ESPN & Jemele Hill Agree To Part Ways

After a year of what you could consider a tumultuous relationship, Jemele Hill and ESPN have mutually agreed to part ways. Veteran sports media journalist James Miller broke this story over the weekend via Twitter:

Coming 9/1 an amicable departure / buyout for @jemelehill from @espn Been a long time coming #JemeleHill #ESPN —

jamesmiller (@JimMiller) August 26, 2018

.@jemelehill departure comes after meeting she requested w/ @espn prez Pitaro #JemeleHill —

jamesmiller (@JimMiller) August 26, 2018

Hill left the 6PM Sportscenter earlier this year after drawing criticism for her tweets on Donald Trump. For the full story, click here.

