That Time John McCain Checked A Racist Who Said Obama Was Arab [Video]

Sen. John McCain passed away yesterday (August 25) at 81 from brain cancer. Since then, that famed video of him checking a racist during his Presidential Campaign against Barack Obama has gone viral, again.

John McCain's finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. "No, ma'am," McCain replied. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with." That's manning up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

You may recall during 2008 that many a right wing nut job was convinced Obama was Muslim or Arab. McCain was taking questions at a rally when a woman referred to the then candidate as an “Arab” who she didn’t trust.

McCain quickly snatched the microphone away and emphatically said, “No, ma’am. He’s a decent family man, [and] a citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about.”

That’s real. Check the video below.

Although we at times we disagreed with McCain’s politics, his patriotism couldn’t be denied while the respect he garnered was well deserved. Rest in power.

John McCain was an ACTUAL American hero. A man that lived his life with honor and upheld the principles of sacrifice, service, and perseverance. I may not have agreed with his politics but I have no hesitation in saying I respected the hell out of him. #RIPJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/rQ7wxfvaY1 — Burnell Holland III (@bholl05) August 26, 2018

