#RussRant: We Need A Clean Slate, Vote Everyone Out!

Russ Parr Morning Show
| 08.23.18
If we have laws established, why aren’t the lawmakers following the laws? There are people in branches of government that need to be in jail! Trump has broken laws, and so has everyone who works under him. Trump’s whole organization is more like a mob, his own son allegedly stole money from a cancer charity! Who does that? We really need to vote and get the Trump mob out of power!

