How To Grocery Shop While Avoiding Lines and Saving Money

According to shopping data analyzed, the weekend is the most expensive time to replenish your kitchen. You’re almost always better off doing your shopping on a weekday, but your savings will vary depending on what you buy.

Study’s also shows Wine, for example, is about 4 % cheaper on Tuesdays compared to the rest of the week. If you leave your grocery shopping until Wednesday, you can pick up bread that costs 2% less on average and beer that costs 1 % less. Produce is also less expensive on Wednesdays by 3 %.

To find out more on how to save click HERE

How To Grocery Shop While Avoiding Lines and Saving Money was originally published on rnbphilly.com

