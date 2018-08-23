Ariana Grande Throws Shade at Travis Scott [VIDEO]

Ariana Grande showed support for her friend Nicki Minaj in the feud with Travis Scott.

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj has tweeted and talked about Scott having the number one album. Nicki complained that he used his girlfriend and baby, Kylie Jenner and Stormi, to boost album and tour sales.

Grande jumped into the mix on Wednesday night. During a Sweetener session, Grande joked about her album possibly going number one this week. She said, “We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull.”

So now we wait to see what comebacks will happen from Travis and/or Kylie. Stay tuned.

