CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Ariana Grande Throws Shade at Travis Scott [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Ariana Grande showed support for her friend Nicki Minaj in the feud with Travis Scott.

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj has tweeted and talked about Scott having the number one album. Nicki complained that he used his girlfriend and baby, Kylie Jenner and Stormi, to boost album and tour sales.

Grande jumped into the mix on Wednesday night. During a Sweetener session, Grande joked about her album possibly going number one this week. She said, “We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull.”

So now we wait to see what comebacks will happen from Travis and/or Kylie. Stay tuned.

Ariana Grande Throws Shade at Travis Scott [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 14 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie!…
 16 hours ago
08.24.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close