Aretha Franklin Died Without A Will

Aretha Franklin shockingly left no will behind … which is surprising given her circumstances.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer died “intestate” — meaning she had no will at the time of death.

It’s especially surprising given that she has a special needs son named Clarence who needs financial and other forms of support for his entire life.

Aretha was ill for several years, but apparently did not see the end coming … or possibly a will was low on the priority list. According to Michigan law, Aretha’s 4 kids will share equally in her estate.

Aretha Franklin Died Without A Will was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

