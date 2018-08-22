T.I. Helps Florida Teen Who Couldn’t Pay For School Lunch

One time for Tip always looking out for his people!

The developments that unfolded last week in Orange City, Fla., sent T.I. into a bout of fits, which he expressed on Twitter to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a non-profit based in Washington, D.C. The rapper is offering to pay for the girl’s lunch for the next school year. (The Grio)

This sh*t is despicable!!! This is the kinda sh*t that deters kids from coming to school. I’d like to take care of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

T.I. (@Tip) August 19, 2018

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: