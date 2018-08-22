CLOSE
A-Plus
Home > A-Plus

T.I. Helps Florida Teen Who Couldn’t Pay For School Lunch

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Roots' Night One Screening

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

 

One time for Tip always looking out for his people!

The developments that unfolded last week in Orange City, Fla., sent T.I. into a bout of fits, which he expressed on Twitter to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a non-profit based in Washington, D.C. The rapper is offering to pay for the girl’s lunch for the next school year. (The Grio)

 

 

t.i.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Roots' Night One Screening
T.I. Helps Florida Teen Who Couldn’t Pay For…
 20 mins ago
08.22.18
NICKI MINAJ & FUTURE: NICKIHNDRXX TOUR
Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Run of Tour…
 13 hours ago
08.22.18
Fanci Living: 5 Things To Do Before Relocating…
 21 hours ago
08.22.18
VIDEO: Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Surgery Patient For…
 24 hours ago
08.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close