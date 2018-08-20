CLOSE
Huh? NBA Youngboy Threatens Fan For Trying To Take His Shoe Off

Things got a little heated over the weekend as NBA Youngboy was in town for a live performance. From my repeated viewings of the above video, Youngboy was standing pretty close to the crowd as some of the young ladies down in front started to tug on his shoes, apparently making them slide off. That’s when Youngboy threatened the fans in front by saying “my shoe come off, I’mma punch every last one of y’all. My shoe come off, I’mma punch every last one of y’all in y’all [expletive] and make y’all go get y’all boyfriends.” HUH??? I know he’s young, but he’s too old to threaten more women especially after being accused of abusing his girlfriend in the past. Obviously Youngboy still has a lot of growing to do.

