101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Jaylii , EP.10

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Jaylii and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:10
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/o : @Jayalallcaps & @_ayyehope
