Baltimore Police Officer Resigns After Disturbing Video Released

I first came across this video Saturday afternoon on my timeline and I shook my head at the thought of this happening yet again. Initially, the police officer who beat Dashawn McGrier was suspended with pay, but he has since resigned:

 

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed late Sunday that the officer shown on video repeatedly punching a man has resigned from the force.

Police, who have not identified the officer, said in a message posted on Twitter that Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle had accepted the officer’s resignation and that an “active criminal investigation” remained pending. (Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore police

