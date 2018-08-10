Guess Who Just Turned 21?!?

The youngest of the Jenner/Kardashian has finally reached the drinking age! Kylie Jenner aka “America’s Youngest Self made Billionaire” has just turned 21! From a new born baby, a super popping makeup empire, to being partnered with one of the hottest rappers in the game, Travis Scott, you know for a fact Kylie went all the way out.

After all her sister is Kim Kardashian so you know her “Hollywood Birthday bash” was very much star-studded. All the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” stars came together to for the epic 21 celebration. The reality star celebrated at one of Hollywood’s hottest nightclubs, Delilah’s, along with Nicki Minaj, Dave Chappelle, and Kanye West. Of course, Travis Scott joined his women for her 21st birthday.