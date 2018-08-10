Cardi B Announces New Music

0 reads Leave a comment
No doubt Cardi B is enjoying being a mommy to baby Kulture, she cancelled her tour with Bruno Mars to focus more on her daughter. The opinionated reality star turned rapper doesn’t shy away from her expressing herself to her social media followers.
The former Love & Hip Hop star, took to her Instagram live to expressed that she gearing up for a project dropping in September with a few songs that should’ve been on her debut album Invasion of Privacy. She also confirms that she is going to be featured on at least 6 other songs along with music videos.
(mommy) Cardi is back!
