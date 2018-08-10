101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with JayaL and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:9
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/o : @Jayalallcaps & @_ayyehope
The Latest:
- Drake Is First Artist To Gain 50 Billion Streams
- Guess Who Just Turned 21?!?
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Jayal , EP.9
- Cardi B Announces New Music
- The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 3: Tatum Links with Dom 2 Timez
- Listen To Black Women: Can Black Women Literally Afford To Wait To Have Children?
- Watch Kanye West’s Full Interview From Last Night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving Brings Tears To A Woman’s Eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 6ix9ine Gets Disrespectful With YG After Being Mentioned In His Interviews
- #WTFasho Flight Delayed Due To Moron
comments – add yours