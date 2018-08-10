The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 3: Tatum Links with Dom 2 Timez

08.10.18
Dom 2 Timez

Source: Urban One / Radio One

Another one with The Wiz Warm Up w/ Tatum, talking with rapper Dom 2 Timez. The Indiana native has gained a strong following through Soundcloud with his music, high energy performances & of course his personal videos on his Instagram. Dom 2 Timez just dropped TRASH (These Rapper Are Some Haters) but is still gearing up for his highly anticipated self-titled debut album.

Dom 2 Timez talks about his upbringing & growing up in the inner city of Indianapolis & breaks down the perception people may have.

