9 O'Clock News
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Set For Tell-All Interview About Son’s Rape Case

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

Nicki’s mom, Carol Minaj is set to speak out about her son’s rape case in an explosive tell-all interview.

The interview, which she confirmed on Twitter, will supposedly share the ”SHOCKING NEWS the COURT DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW,” and will air on the ‘Hood Report with Charles Fisher & the “Fitness Sheriff” on Aug. 8th @11pm and on Aug. 11th @ 3pm. You can stream it @http://patv.org/livestream

