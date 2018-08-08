CLOSE
Police Chief ‘Concerned’ After Officer Stuns 11 Year Old Girl With Taser

An off-duty Cincinnati police officer working as a security guard used a Taser to stun an 11-year-old girl suspected of shoplifting at a local Kroger on Monday, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. It happened at the Spring Grove Valley Kroger location, where the officer was investigating several young girls shoplifting. When the officer attempted to stop the young woman, she kept walking. It was then the officer struck her in the back with the Taser. She was later arrested on charges of theft and obstructing official business and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for evaluation and released to her parents. Police Chief Elliot Issac expressed his concern:

 

“We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age,” Isaac said. “As a result, we will be taking a very thorough review of our policies as it relates to using force on juveniles as well as the propriety of the officer’s actions.”

 

The officer in question has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

SOURCE: Cincinnati.com

