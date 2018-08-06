CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Facts Of Life & Diff’rent Strokes Star Charlotte Rae Dead At 92

1 reads
Leave a comment
The Facts of Life

Source: NBC / Getty

Actress Charlotte Rae, best known for her role as Ms. Edna Garrett on the hit shows “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Facts Of Life” has passed away. Rae, born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky got her big break on the stage, appearing in the Broadway in the plays “Three Wishes for Jamie,” “The Threepenny Opera” and others. She also appeared in various variety shows and even released an album.

Diff'rent Strokes

Source: NBC / Getty

Her first big television role was in the hit comedy series “Car 54, Where Are You?”, in which she played Sylvia Schnauzer. In 1978, Rae was cast as Housekeeper Ms. Edna Garrett in “Diff’rent Strokes” also starring Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges. Her role was so popular, she proposed the idea of a spinoff show where she would be a Housemother at an all-girls school. The show became “The Facts of Life” and the rest is history.

The Facts of Life

Source: NBC / Getty

Some of her former co-stars went to social media to send their condolences.

Todd Bridges (Diff’rent Strokes)

Kim Fields (Facts Of Life)

Mindy Cohn (Facts Of Life)

 

Lisa Whelchel (Facts Of Life)

Facts Of Life & Diff’rent Strokes Star Charlotte Rae Dead At 92 was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1020
Beyonce Opens Up About Pregnancy & Body Goals…
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Covers The September Issue Of Vogue Magazine
 11 hours ago
08.06.18
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 2 days ago
08.05.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 2 days ago
08.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close