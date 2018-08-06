Beyonce Opens Up About Pregnancy & Body Goals In Vogue Magazine

Bey graces the cover of the September issue of Vogue, where she goes into detail on just how serious things got late into her pregnancy:

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir,” she wrote. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU.”

Bey also discussed how free it is to be a lil’ more thick in a few places:

After giving birth, “my core felt different,” she shared, and “embraced being curvier” as she was preparing for her Coachella headlining shows. Despite going temporarily vegan and giving up “coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks” leading up to her comeback performances, her body still feels different, and she’s okay with that. “To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” she wrote. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my (butt) off until I have it. But right now, my (bigger bikini area) and I feel like we are meant to be.”

Read the full-length essay right now at VOGUE.

SPOTTED: USA Today

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: