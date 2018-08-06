CLOSE
A-Plus
Home > A-Plus

Report: 8 Of 10 Black Americans Value Social Media For Spotlighting Issues

2 reads
Leave a comment
Black Lives Matter

Source: Getty / Getty

 

A new study conducted by the Pew Research Center shows the importance of social media activism. The hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, is still shared 17,000 times daily throughout social media according to the story.

The study also reveals that while a majority of Americans believe that social media are important in accomplishing a range of political goals, black Americans — eight in 10 — value the platforms for magnifying issues that aren’t usually discussed. A smaller share of Hispanics and whites — around 60 percent for each group — share the same sentiment.

There’s still some skepticism overall about social media activism:

As a whole, however, a majority of Americans are largely skeptical about the broader impact of social media on political discourse: Seventy-seven percent of Americans feel that social networking sites are distracting and 71 percent of the American population says “social media makes people believe they’re making a difference when they really aren’t” — what’s commonly referred to as “slacktivism.”

Black Lives Matter

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Covers The September Issue Of Vogue Magazine
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 2 days ago
08.05.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 2 days ago
08.05.18
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-CELEB
Watch Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video
 3 days ago
08.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close