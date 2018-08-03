CLOSE
EA Sports Apologizes For Taking Colin Kaepernick’s Name Out Of Madden Soundtrack

YG‘s latest single “Big Bank” with 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj is featured in Madden NFL 19, EA Sports’ latest edition of its highly successful franchise. On the song, Sean’s verse references Kaep:

You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick

Well, EA Sports took it upon themselves to scrub Kaep’s name from the song. Big Sean definitely didn’t know about that in advance as he let the world know via Twitter:

 

 

That put EA on notice and they had to respond:

 

One time for Big Sean raising awareness and basically forcing EA Sports to say something!

