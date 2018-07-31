CLOSE
LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump

Don Lemon got him to admit he’d run to stop 45.

Miami Heat White House Visit

Source: Ned Dishman / Getty

In his viral interview with Don Lemon last night, LeBron James spoke in depth about his I Promise school for at-risk youth and his plans for the next act of his life, post-basketball.

When asked if he’d run for office, James quickly shut the idea down, saying, “I don’t think so.” But he quickly realized he was being close-minded.

“I sit here and say ‘I don’t think so’, I don’t know.”

Lemon followed up, “If someone tried to recruit a Lebron to run for president. [If] they said, ‘Listen they’ve got no one. If you don’t run, Trump’s gonna win,’ would you run?”

“Well in that case, I may,” James admitted.

Hit the jump to see the off-the court moves that make James look like the people’s choice compared to 45.

LeBron For President? James Says He’d Run In 2020 To Stop Trump was originally published on globalgrind.com

