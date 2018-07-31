CLOSE
Kylie’s Camp Says Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Much Better Than The Last One

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

 

Kylie’s crew tells Hollywood Life that her previous relationship with Tyga came with too many flashing lights–her latest relationship with Travis is the opposite of that:

“Tyga was a lot more about the lifestyle and the game, and Kylie always felt pressure to be on point. There was always an entourage with Tyga; there were always hot chicks hanging around him, at his house, partying. She never felt like she could truly relax and be herself around Tyga. Travis is just totally chill though; he’s not in to all the partying and girls.”

Read the full story here.

Photos
