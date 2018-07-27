CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Dazzles In Designer Denim

GettyImages-1005567928

What’s better than living and loving in newly wed bliss? Doing it in the perfect outfit. Meghan Markle knocked it out of the polo field today when the Duchess of Sussex showed up to her princely husband’s match in a v-necked belted denim dress by Carolina Herrera.

She kept the look upscale by choosing a structured shape that was more appropriate for a garden party than Spring break in Cancun. She completed the look with a ladylike pair of pale heels, Tom Ford sunglasses, and a wicker inspired clutch.

Want to know how you can show up to your next outdoor function looking like royalty? Check out these options below.

Splurge

Feeling fancy? Get a similar look to Meghan’s from the same designer at Bergdorf Goodman for $1290. Get her soft pink suede Aquazzura pumps from Lyst for $655. Invest in a slightly more sturdy bag from Shopbop for $235. Her $370 Tom Ford glasses are available at Net-A-Porter.

Sentebale Polo 2018

Spend

Moda Operandi has an option that provides all the polish at nearly half the price for $695. Visit Nordstrom to pickup a similar pump for $189.95. Breathe a sigh of relief when buying her original handbag at J.Crew. It’s currently on sale for just $59.99.  Get similar shades from SHWOOD at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for $166.90.

Sentebale Polo 2018

Save

Get the look for less from the Gap for just $40. Add bow backed heels from BooHoo for just $36. Purchase a ‘cheap enough to lose without stressing’ but still ‘cute enough to wear in public’ pair of cat-eyed sunnies at Forever 21 for just $9.90.

Sentebale Polo 2018

Curve

Get a similar look to Meghan’s in sizes up to a 3X from Target’s Universal Thread line for just $20. Or spring for the perfect v-neck pick from Anne Klein available at Macy’s for $129. 

GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Dazzles In Designer Denim was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

