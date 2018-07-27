101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. B.Luck, EP.7

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents
#FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with B.Luck and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:7
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/o : @BadAzzLuck & @_ayyehope
