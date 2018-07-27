101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. B.Luck, EP.7

Cincy
| 07.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

 

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents

#FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with B.Luck and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:7

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/o : @BadAzzLuck & @_ayyehope

The Latest:

B Luck , DJ J.Dough , Freestyle Friday

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga Rocks LeBron Jersey In New Video “SWISH”
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close