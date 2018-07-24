CLOSE
The TropHouse
Home > The TropHouse

Cardi B Is Ridin’ For Her Bae! Says The Cops Targeted Offset

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Off Set

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

 

via TMZ

Cardi B is joining the chorus in the rap community over Offset’s arrest and subsequent gun charges — calling it a targeted attack from the hip-hop cops … and vowing to stick with her man no matter what.

Sources close to the “I Like It” rapper tell us she’s squarely in her husband’s corner regarding his recent Georgia arrest, for which he was booked on two felony gun charges. We’re told she’s been echoing Offset’s lawyer’s claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper.

Our Cardi sources say she’s also been doubling down on what the attorney told us … that the guns found by police did not belong to Offset, adding he doesn’t own any firearms. We’re told she doesn’t believe he broke any laws.

arrested , cardi b , Drama , guns , kulture , Offset , relationship , The Migos

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 4 days ago
07.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close