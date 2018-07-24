Cardi B Is Ridin’ For Her Bae! Says The Cops Targeted Offset

via TMZ

Cardi B is joining the chorus in the rap community over Offset’s arrest and subsequent gun charges — calling it a targeted attack from the hip-hop cops … and vowing to stick with her man no matter what.

Sources close to the “I Like It” rapper tell us she’s squarely in her husband’s corner regarding his recent Georgia arrest, for which he was booked on two felony gun charges. We’re told she’s been echoing Offset’s lawyer’s claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper.

Our Cardi sources say she’s also been doubling down on what the attorney told us … that the guns found by police did not belong to Offset, adding he doesn’t own any firearms. We’re told she doesn’t believe he broke any laws.

