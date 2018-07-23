18-Year Old Nia Wilson Stabbed & Killed By White Supremacist In Oakland

Nia Wilson was boarding the BART train in Oakland on Sunday when a White man stabbed her and the neck and wounded her older sister Tashiya Wilson in a “random” attack.
These people are sick. We must protect our women and girls. . . #niawilson #whitesupremacy #whitesupremacists #racism #racist #hatred #oakland #weallwegot #chikesiaclemons #korryngaines #sandrabland #sayhername #loverespectandprotecttheblackwoman #loverespectandprotectourwomen #loverespectandprotectourwomen #foi #fruitofislam #noi #blackunity #blackgirlmagic #ripnia #blackmanstandup
BART spokesman Jim Allison said, “Police have train video and station video and other identifying material and they are following those leads right now.”
GETTING TITLES RIGHT SAVES LIVES. making Bay Area citizens aware that a young 18 year old girl was brutally murdered and her sister left in critical condition in a vicious attack by a RACIST/TERRORIST/WHITE SUPREMACIST. this was a HATE CRIME. no “random” bart stabbing. no she wasn’t specifically targeted but her race and gender was. BART, you manage to catch riders who haven’t paid ticket fair, and young graffiti artists with your cameras and operators. YOU CAN CATCH A MURDERER. you are being held accountable. give her family and the families of all young black women in the bay area some peace, get a racist murderer off the streets. I’m so sorry Nia. Pray for her sister Tashiya’s recovery. God be with your family in this difficult time and to my hometown city of Oakland… we are not the kind of people to stand by and watch. we are a people that started revolutions and sparked national inspiration in troubled times of the past. if you know any information please speak up. do not turn your back on this. #JUSTICEFORNIA #NiaWilson SAY HER NAME.
Tashiya was taken to a hospital for treatment, but her little sister Nia passed away on the scene. Witnesses describe the suspect as a 5’9″ white male, who is heavy set with short blonde hair in his 20s or 30s.
As of now, there is no reported motive for the stabbing, but this definitely sounds like a hate crime. Nia’s dad spoke to reporters about the tragic incident.
We’ll keep you updated on the latest of the developing story. Keep Nia, Tashiya and their family in your prayers.
