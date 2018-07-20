You Care: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Detail How Their Relationship Began

Travis Scott and “self-made” billionaire Kylie Jenner, for the most part, have kept any details about their relationship under wraps. That was until the young couple opened up in a GQ cover story and shared exactly how the love that produced their first child Stormi came to be.

Travis Scott is a very mysterious guy, but it’s clear he gets goosebumps every time when it comes to Kylie Jenner, and it took only Jenner telling him “a normal” story to make him fall. In the tell-all interview, the two confirmed a rumor most fans speculated about how the couple hooked up. Jenner and Scott revealed they did start dating at Coachella 2017. The couple doesn’t remember the full details about the night, but Jenner goes even further and adds the couple “don’t do dates” and that it was just them hanging out.

Per GQ:

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” she says. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’” She continues, “I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him … We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

How romantic. Deeper into the interview Travis gushes that “Kylie is different” and that “Kylie actually likes me for me.” Becoming a dad also had a tremendous impact on Scott revealing to GQ that the birth of Stormi was the last time he cried. No couple is perfect, and they have experienced some bumps in the road due to Travis being on tour and not being able to bring Stormi on the road with him. Jenner is willing to fight for her relationship and revealed after a tear-inducing fight she hopped on a flight to Houston immediately to fix the issue: “It’s harder to see each other, but I was like, I just need to go and fix this and go back.”

