Why Jay-Z Is Not Feeing The Mayor Of Philadelphia [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.19.18
Made In America Festival fans, watch out because the show my be moving. Jay-Z spoke about things between the festival and Mayor Jim Kenny not liking certain aspects of it. Some think that this situation is racially motivated and Jay-Z might be taking the festival to another city.

Shiggy the creator of “In My Feelings” challenge was allegedly paid by Drake $250,000. He mentioned that Drake hasn’t paid him anything, but more people know who he is because of it. Shiggy was spotted at the ESPY’s and wanted to take a picture with Ciara and Russell Wilson tried to get in it. Headkrack mentioned that Russell looked sad about it, but wasn’t phased.

