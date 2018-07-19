CLOSE
News
Home > News

Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless Romantic” On ‘The Tonight Show’

'Rolling Papers II' is living up to its name

2 reads
Leave a comment
Wiz Khalifa Visits 92Q In Baltimore

Source: Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) / Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq)

Wiz Khalifa was joined by Swae Lee for a performance on Wednesday night, as the two took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wiz was in the building to perform a track off of his new project, Rolling Papers II. He was joined by one-half of Rae Sremmurd for their song together, “Hopeless Romantic,” and if you haven’t heard the song yet–this performance will make you fall in love.

Check out the duo’s performance on Fallon below.

Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless Romantic” On ‘The Tonight Show’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close