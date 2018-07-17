Via | HipHopDX

Boosie Badazz has responded to allegations brought forth by his daughter’s mother, Rochelle Wagner. On Monday (July 16), Wagner recorded a video on Instagram alleging Boosie is responsible for her brother’s death.

The Baton Rouge rapper was accused of paying $2,800 to Michael “Marlo Mike” Louding to kill Wagner’s brother, Terry Boyd, in October 2009. He was acquitted of having any involvement in Boyd’s murder three years later for lack of evidence.

But Wagner is clear — she believes Boosie is guilty.

READ MORE

Boosie Badazz Goes Ballistic After Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Having Her Brother Killed was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: