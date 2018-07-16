New Parking Plans Are Coming To Over-The-Rhine

If you live in OTR and have trouble finding parking, hopefully that changes soon as the city rolls out its new parking plan for the ever-growing area.

On Friday, city officials finally said they had a plan and unveiled the proposed location of residential spots. But they didn’t say how much permits would cost residents, which has been a contentious battle behind the scenes.

One early proposal suggests the cost would be $150 a year, the most expensive of any residential parking plan in the country, and substantially more than the $30 a year neighboring Pendleton pays. There has also been talk of selling some permits at a reduced cost to low-income residents. (Cincinnati Enquirer)