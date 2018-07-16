12 Russian Intelligence Officers Indicted For Hacking Democratic National Committee & Hillary Clinton Campaign

The U.S. Department Of Justice announced that they have indicted 12 Russian Intelligence Officers for hacking the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton Presidential campaign.

The DOJ is accusing the 12 men of a “sustained effort to hack into the computer networks” of the DCCC, the DNC and “the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity.”

The 12 defendants, all Russian intelligence officers “engaged in a sustained effort to hack into the computer networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the DNC and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, special counsel Robert Mueller alleged in his indictment.

All 12 defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the main intelligence directorate of the Russian military, who were acting in “their official capacities.”

Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. Putin has denied Russian involvement in the hacking of the 2016 Presidential election.

Source: CNN

