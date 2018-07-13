CLOSE
YG Charged With Felony Robbery In Vegas

YG needs to make better decisions!

According to TMZ, last May YG was approached by a fan at The Cosmopolitan asking for a pic. When he was denied, the pic said YG wasn’t a real celebrity and that’s what set him off, yanking a diamond-laced pendant, valued between $3,000 and $9,000.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and YG 400 showed up to turn himself in. He was subsequently charged with felony robbery and released on $20k bond.

SOURCE: TMZ

