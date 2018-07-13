It’s now being reported that this isn’t true at all. The rumor is causing some confusion. So much so that Cardi B’s team apparently called up the store the gift basket was supposed to be from and asked for a tracking number because they hadn’t received it yet.

That’s when the store confirmed that neither Nicki or anyone from her team had even purchased anything from the store and it turns out the entire thing was just a rumor created by the internet.

Nicki Minaj Did NOT Gift Cardi B & Baby Kulture $5000 Baby Basket was originally published on hot1079philly.com

