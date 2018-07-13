CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Nicki Minaj Did NOT Gift Cardi B & Baby Kulture $5000 Baby Basket

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One.

It’s now being reported that this isn’t true at all. The rumor is causing some confusion. So much so that Cardi B’s team apparently called up the store the gift basket was supposed to be from and asked for a tracking number because they hadn’t received it yet.

That’s when the store confirmed that neither Nicki or anyone from her team had even purchased anything from the store and it turns out the entire thing was just a rumor created by the internet.

Nicki Minaj Did NOT Gift Cardi B & Baby Kulture $5000 Baby Basket was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 23 hours ago
07.13.18
Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
DOJ To Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case 63…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - RAM Red Carpet
Papa John’s Founder Resigns After Using N-Word On…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close