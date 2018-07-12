Philly Car Dealership Uses The Infamous Cardi B Baby Picture As A Genius Marketing Tool

We’ve all seen the picture of Lil Cardi B used in hundreds of diffrent memes, and 90% of the time they are hilarious, but you know a meme has taken over the world when a car dealership leverages it for business.

Cardi B has shared a bunch of them and is seems amused – most of the time.

😂😂😂😂😂ya need to stop A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jul 9, 2018 at 9:38pm PDT

Kia on the Boulevard just took the MEME MARKETING to a whole other level with this sign posted in front of their car dealership.

“My Momma Said You Gotta Buy A Kia Here”, touché to whoever came up with this!

