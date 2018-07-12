We’ve all seen the picture of Lil Cardi B used in hundreds of diffrent memes, and 90% of the time they are hilarious, but you know a meme has taken over the world when a car dealership leverages it for business.
Related: Nicki Minaj Gifts Cardi B a $5000 Basket Full of Baby Tingz
Cardi B has shared a bunch of them and is seems amused – most of the time.
Kia on the Boulevard just took the MEME MARKETING to a whole other level with this sign posted in front of their car dealership.
“My Momma Said You Gotta Buy A Kia Here”, touché to whoever came up with this!
More Cardi B News
Cardi B Explains The Name Kulture
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The Name Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl
Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower
Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower
1. Cardi B & Offset’s Extravagant #BardiBabyShower1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Philly Car Dealership Uses The Infamous Cardi B Baby Picture As A Genius Marketing Tool was originally published on hot1079philly.com