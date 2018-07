Teairra Mari‘s ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad tells TMZ that her revenge porn lawsuit against him isn’t going her way, because she’s responsible for leaking the tape! He even claims that Teairra reached out to get intimate again. Who knows if he’s telling the truth, but Love & Hip Hop Hollywood co-star Milan Christopher also accuses Teairra of being responsible for leaking the footage:

