Young M.A. knows how to make some interesting videos. The rapper recently released her video for “Petty Wap” and there is nothing but good looking women twerking in it. Headkrack mentioned it’s like 2Pac’s “ I Get Around” video and is trending for all the right reasons.
Diddy is speaking out in a new Variety article about the lack of Black CEO’s on record labels. He believes so many Black men that work in the music industry don’t get credit for what they are doing for the culture. White men are making money off of it and that’s not fair. Drake was also spotted at Wimbledon watching Serena Williams advance to the next round.
Why Young M.A Was Trending For All The Right Reasons [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com