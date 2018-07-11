Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for a Prank Call again! A man called a company because he hurt himself using one of their products. It caused him to have a neck issue and now he can’t turn it. He called the company because he wants them to reimburse him for the Daytona 500 tickets.
The man couldn’t believe what he was saying so he just laughed. When he did the comedian asked did he want an ass whooping and said that he would come over soon. The guys mentioned he’s not a big dude and he’s not fighting anyone.
