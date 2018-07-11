CLOSE
News
Home > News

#KockedTheFOut: Retired NFL Star Pacman Jones Defends Self From Airport Employee

The employee rushed him and the woman he was with.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

In some states you can shoot a man who poses a direct threat, but former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones simply chose to shoot the fair one with an airport employee who felt like getting knocked down, arrested and fired on the same day.

https://twitter.com/ablackwebdotcom/status/1017064888756207616

We still don’t know what they were mad about. But RIP to the Popeyes lost to the foolishness.

#KockedTheFOut: Retired NFL Star Pacman Jones Defends Self From Airport Employee was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Tank Hilariously Explains How He Blew His First…
 21 hours ago
07.12.18
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Bossin’ Up: Kylie Jenner Set To Become Youngest…
 21 hours ago
07.11.18
Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close