CLOSE
News
Home > News

Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer

0 reads
Leave a comment
FX's 'Atlanta Robbin' Season' FYC Event - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Donald Glover Keeps The Music Flowing With 2-Song Project

With “This Is America“ still dominating the airwaves, Donald Glover is back with some new music in the form of a 2-song project entitled Summer Pack.

Both tracks are the perfect soundtrack for your summertime shenanigans. Take a listen and let us know if you’re feeling the bops.

 

 

Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Tank Hilariously Explains How He Blew His First…
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Bossin’ Up: Kylie Jenner Set To Become Youngest…
 21 hours ago
07.11.18
Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close