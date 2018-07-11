CLOSE
Bossin’ Up: Kylie Jenner Set To Become Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Check the latest cover of Forbes magazine–Kylie Jenner‘s front and center with the headline, “America’s Women Billionaires.” Yep, you read that right.

Forbes reports that her line of cosmetics is currently valued at $900 million and rising, and currently she’s fourth on the list of richest self-made women. While she had a great foundation to build upon, Kylie’s utilization of social media is something to admire and commend. Check out the cover and behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot below:

 

Kylie Jenner

