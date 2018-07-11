Pacman Jones Attacked At Atlanta Airport

Pacman Jones (who’s now a free agent) was attacked by an employee at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport yesterday evening (July 10) according to TMZ Sports.

Airport employee Frank Ragin made a gesture toward Pacman and when he responded, an argument broke out. Mr. Ragin struck Jones first in the face with a closed fist and that’s when Pacman had to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground. Officials also say Pacman’s friend was also struck by Mr. Ragin as he hit her hand.

Authorities determined that Mr. Ragin was the aggressor in the altercation, charging him with two counts of battery. Both Pacman & his friend declined medical treatment, but Mr. Ragin was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

UPDATE: TMZ Sports has released the video of the altercation. Watch below:

