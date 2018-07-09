Cardi B Sending Shots On Latest Feature #WhoWantTheSmoke

Cardi B is talking to someone in particular on her latest feature, Lil Yachty‘s “Who Want The Smoke,” also featuring Offset. Look at some of these quotes:

I-I-I hear shots comin’ on the low from —- I’m higher than

This attention is so flatterin’ ’cause they’re admirin’

Don’t know what’s on their mind, but it should be retirement

Get the AARP or this AR get to firin’ (blat)

They don’t want smoke with me (no), the diamonds is chokin’ me

Their —– need potpourri, these ——- is 0-3

And there ain’t a lower league, all in my ovaries

The fur on my shoulder mink, tell me what Hov would think

I get the money, I am the king of New York

And I rock a sew-in weave (woo, woo, woo, woo)